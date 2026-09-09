$500 million in minutes! The incredible value of the PAC-3 MSE missiles launched by the US military against Iran

At night, Iran attacked US military bases in Jordan. Video recordings of the massive volleys of Patriot systems allowed OSINT analysts to estimate the number of missiles used, reports Clash Report, quoted by Focus.

According to the calculations of OSINT analysts, at least 60 interceptor missiles could have been launched into the air. At the same time, some estimates indicate over 100 missiles.

The large number of launches is related to the specifics of the use of Patriot systems. According to Clash Report, the US doctrine envisages launching 2-4 missiles against one target.

Even more missiles may be needed to combat cluster munitions. After the destruction of the carrier missile, such munitions scatter submunitions, which creates additional targets for the air defense system.

The cost of one PAC-3 MSE missile is estimated at about 4-5 million dollars.

If more than 60 such missiles were used during one shelling, their total cost could amount to about 240-300 million dollars. If the estimates of about 100 missiles are correct, the amount could reach $500 million.

Thus, if the higher estimates are confirmed, we are talking about the potential use of missiles worth about half a billion dollars in a matter of minutes.

Against this background, the question of PAC-3 stocks arises. According to the agency, months of intensive use have already led to the depletion of a significant part of the US stockpile of these interceptors, while the production rate does not allow for their consumption to be quickly compensated at this level of use.