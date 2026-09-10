Explosions rock southern Iran and Qeshm Island

A new wave of explosions has caused alarm in southern Iran, affecting key coastal areas and strategic islands in the Persian Gulf. As of 6:25 Bulgarian time, official Iranian media confirmed incidents in several points in Hormozgan province.

The official Iranian state news agency IRNA (www.irna.ir) was the first to inform about a loud thunder that echoed in the territory of Keshm Island. According to the agency's initial data, it is still being clarified whether the source of the explosion was at sea or on the island itself. Qeshm Island is of exceptional geopolitical importance, as it is located in close proximity to the Strait of Hormuz - the most important corridor for transporting oil worldwide.

In parallel, the semi-official agency Fars (www.farsnews.ir) reported a series of explosions in the port city of Sirik, as well as in the neighboring Minab district. Locals described the sounds as extremely loud and resembling missile strikes or the activation of air defense systems.

The Hormozgan provincial administration issued a brief statement, quoted by regional media, indicating that the sounds of the explosions most likely came from the direction of the sea. There is currently no official confirmation of the extent of the damage or possible civilian casualties.

These events occur against the backdrop of sharply escalating tensions between Iran and the United States in the Persian Gulf region, where mutual attacks on oil tankers and military facilities have been recorded in recent days.