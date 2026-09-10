The situation on the battlefield in Ukraine remains critical, marked by record intensity of clashes. At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is holding key international meetings to ensure the resilience of the country's energy grid ahead of the cold months ahead. Meanwhile, Russian border regions continue to be the target of regular air strikes.

Zelensky and Iceland strengthen air defense and energy sectors

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held an extraordinary meeting with Icelandic Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir. The talks, which took place during the Ukrainian leader's transit stop on his way to Canada, focused entirely on preparations for the upcoming winter period. Main emphasis was placed on strengthening the country's air defense (AVO) and protecting critical infrastructure from possible new Russian missile strikes.

„We count on further cooperation and contributions from Iceland to the Energy Support Fund“, Zelensky stressed in an official statement distributed by leading media outlets such as Ukrainska Pravda (https://www.pravda.com.ua/) and NV (https://nv.ua/). The two countries also agreed to expand the partnership in the technological and defense spheres.

Ukraine's General Staff: 221 combat clashes per day

On the front line, military actions have reached peak levels of escalation. According to data from tomorrow's operational report of the General Staff of the Bulgarian Armed Forces, since the beginning of the day, total 221 combat clashes.

The most difficult and operationally complex situation remains Pokrovskoye direction, where Ukrainian defenders have repelled dozens of fierce offensives by Russian forces. Serious pressure is also being observed on the South-Slobozhanskoye direction. The army's summary is cited by news agencies such as Interfax-Ukraine (https://ru.interfax.com.ua/) and UNN (https://unn.ua/), which monitor the dynamics on the defense lines around the clock.

New UAV attack in Belgorod region

The conflict continues to directly affect the Russian border territories. The local operational headquarters in Belgorod region reported another drone strike carried out by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

In the city of Shebekino, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacked a moving civilian car. The incident was one man was injured and was hospitalized with shrapnel injuries. Material damage was caused to the vehicle and neighboring buildings. Information about the injured person was confirmed by regional sources and the media platform Life