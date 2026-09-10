President Donald Trump made a series of large-scale election and economic statements during the first-ever Republican Party convention in Dallas. His remarks come at a key political moment amid rising tensions over a war with Iran and an escalating trade war with Canada.

„Imagine I'm on the list for Congress“

In order to mobilize electoral support for the upcoming US midterm elections in November, the American head of state urged his supporters to vote as if his own name were on the ballot. „Please imagine I'm on the list of candidates,“ the president told supporters in Texas. According to him, Republicans should come out in full force to the polls, as they will face ideological opponents in the elections, whom he openly described as “communists, Marxists and anarchists“.

Trade agreement with Canada and economic indicators

Regarding economic policy, Trump assured that despite the recent collapse in negotiations, Ottawa has a strong interest in concluding a new trade deal with Washington. The statement coincides with official announcements from the White House (whitehouse.gov) to tighten restrictions and introduce a complete ban on the import of certain Canadian goods such as dairy products, motorcycles and alcohol from September 29, 2026.

According to economic analyses by the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC Bank) and studies cited by Investopedia (investopedia.com), the restrictions introduced directly affect trade worth $20 billion. This represents a serious blow to sectors of the total bilateral trade turnover, which last year reached $872 billion. In parallel, 50 percent tariffs on household goods such as toilet paper and cement will be eliminated on September 15, but heavy new levies will be introduced on Canadian cheese and motorboats. Experts noted to CBC News (cbc.ca) that the real hit to Canada's GDP will be indirect and will be due to a decline in business confidence.

At the same time, the leader reaffirmed his strategic commitment to making the United States a globally dominant energy power, predicting a sharp drop in oil prices immediately after the vote. He expressed firm confidence that the election results in November will provide a powerful historical boost and momentum for the country's development over the next 250 years.

The idea of renaming the Strait of Hormuz

Internationally, Donald Trump has once again attracted media attention with an unconventional idea, originally published on his social network Truth Social. Citing the US's increased military control over the strategic waterway in the Middle East, he suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz in his honor as the "Trump Strait." Representatives of the US administration later clarified in interviews with leading media outlets such as CNBC (cnbc.com) and TIME (time.com) that the comment was more of a rhetorical one, aimed at underscoring the complete collapse of the Iranian economy under US pressure.

Counter-offensive and harsh reactions from the Democratic Party

The speech in Dallas and the very format of the two-day party convention sparked a wave of harsh criticism from the Democratic Party. Opposition representatives issued official positions in media outlets such as Politico (politico.com) and PBS (pbs.org).

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries sent four congressmen to Dallas to counter-program the Republican event. Jeffries stated officially: "Americans are drowning in the failed Republican economy. Instead of taking steps to reduce the cost of living, MAGA extremists are celebrating with their super-rich donors. Democrats have stressed that Trump is trying to mobilize his hard-line voters through aggressive rhetoric to mask his low approval ratings amid a seven-month-old war with Iran and soaring fuel prices.