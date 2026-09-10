Diplomatic activity around the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine is entering a critical phase with a series of key international events. Today, September 10, 2026, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will hold an official meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Calgary. The visit of the Ukrainian head of state and his wife Olena Zelenska to Canadian soil will last until September 11, with the program providing for events in the cities of Calgary, Toronto and North Bay. Zelensky will also make a special address to members of the Canadian cabinet during a forum in Banff focused on deepening cooperation in the fields of defense, energy and the economy (information from the official press center www.canada.ca).

In parallel with the visit to Canada, eyes are also focused on the upcoming trip of the Ukrainian delegation to the United States. The prestigious Italian publication La Stampa revealed that Volodymyr Zelensky is planning a large-scale meeting with US President Donald Trump on the 20th of September (www.lastampa.it). Zelensky himself confirmed these intentions to foreign media, stating that the main priority of the talks will be the urgent negotiation of new supplies of American air defense systems. The diplomatic dialogue is expected to take place during the UN General Assembly Session in New York, with preliminary arrangements already underway in Sofia and Kiev.

Against this backdrop, Washington was rocked by rumors of reshuffles in the negotiating team for Ukraine. The Director of Public Affairs of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Liz Lyons categorically refutes the Financial Times (ft.com) publications, according to which the director of the agency John Ratcliffe will take over the functions of the previous emissaries Steve Whitkoff and Jared Kushner and will take active management of the peace process (official statement at www.cia.gov). The White House also intervened, calling the claims of an internal power struggle between Ratcliffe and Whitkoff disinformation. At this time, the negotiations remain in the hands of Trump's current advisers, while Ukraine has declared its readiness to work with any US-appointed mediator in the search for a lasting peace.