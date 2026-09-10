Iran has announced that it is ready for a quick response against its opponents

The Iranian armed forces are ready to launch “lightning strikes“ in defense of the country in the war with the United States, the Iranian military leadership said, quoted by DPA.

Today we are able to quickly reach any point in the country and destroy the enemy, regardless of the situation in which it is located“, said Hassan Hassanzadeh, commander of the ground forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the area around the capital Tehran.

Hasanzadeh made the statement during a military exercise. According to him, weapons and technology alone are not decisive for the outcome of the fighting. "What is crucial is unwavering faith, a deep-rooted belief in divine help, and following the path of the martyrs," he said.

The recent conflict between the United States and Iran has focused on mutual shelling in the Persian Gulf amid an ongoing dispute over the Strait of Hormuz. Speculation has also repeatedly surfaced in recent months about a possible limited U.S. ground offensive to seize strategic islands off Iran's southern coast.