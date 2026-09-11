Gasoline price in Romania hits historic high

The price of gasoline in Romania has hit a new historic high, local media report. The average price per liter of the most popular A95 reaches 9.88 lei (1.88 euros). Standard diesel has already crossed the psychological threshold of 10 lei and is sold on average for about 10.37 lei (1.97 euros) per liter, BTA's correspondent in Bucharest saw on site.

The price increase is linked to turmoil in international markets, tensions in the Middle East and reduced refinery capacity globally.

At the same time, internal adjustments in excise duties and environmental taxes in Romania have further accelerated inflationary pressure at gas stations. The country has recorded the largest increase in fuel prices in the entire European Union in the last 12 months, Eurostat data shows.

Due to increased complaints from consumer organizations, the National Agency for Tax Administration (ANAF), in coordination with the Competition Council, continues to carry out regular inspections of gas station chains to prevent possible speculative practices or artificially inflated profit margins.

However, market observers remain skeptical about a recent reduction in retail fuel prices and predict that gasoline in Romania could permanently cross the 10 lei threshold even before the start of the autumn-winter season.