Night Attacks in Ukraine: Casualties, Fires and Heavy Fighting

Massed missile and drone strikes hit Zaporozhye, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro and Kharkiv.

The military situation in Ukraine is critical in the early hours of the day. As of 4:10 a.m. Bulgarian time on September 12, 2026 the country dawned under the sign of new destructive air attacks and unprecedented pressure on the front lines. According to official data, Russian forces conducted a coordinated combined attack aimed at residential areas and strategic infrastructure, while the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a record intensity of ground battles.

Tragedy in Zaporizhia and ballistic strikes in Krivoy Rog

As part of the night offensive, Russian units carried out a direct strike with a “Shahed“ drone in the private sector of the city of Zaporozhye. Several residential buildings were destroyed as a result of the explosions. Official authorities confirmed that two people died in the attack - a 64-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man. There are also several injured citizens who have been hospitalized. Rescue teams continue to clear the debris. The report was published on the Ukrainian news portal Obozervatel (obozrevatel.com).

In parallel, the head of the Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih Alexander Vilkul announced the activation of air defense after a powerful attack with ballistic missiles. The city was subjected to heavy shelling, with citizens urged to stay in shelters. Information about the scale of the damage was promptly distributed by Ukrainian Pravda (pravda.com.ua).

Explosions in Dnipro and Kharkiv

Serious incidents were also registered in the city Dnipro, where the forces of the Russian Federation have struck an industrial enterprise. According to the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, a large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the plant, and teams of the State Emergency Service are working on the site. According to initial data, no people were injured there.

The situation also remains difficult in Kharkov. Russian aircraft attacked the Kiev district of the city, where a direct hit was recorded. A 32-year-old man died on the spot, and two other people were seriously injured. The material with details of the rescue operations was distributed by the agency RBC-Ukraine (www.rbc.ua).

A record 207 combat engagements at the front

Against the backdrop of the intensified air terror, The General Staff of the Bulgarian Armed Forces issued an extraordinary summary. Since the beginning of the day, a record number of 207 combat clashes have been registered along the entire line of contact. The heaviest fighting remains in the Pokrovskoye and Kurakhovskoye directions, where Ukrainian defenders are repelling constant infantry assaults.