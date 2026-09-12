Middle East faces energy collapse and new tremors

International energy markets were shocked after the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia officially suspended operations on its strategic East-West Oil Pipeline (Petroline). The decision came after a sudden and precise drone attack. According to an official investigation by Riyadh, the drones were launched directly from the territory of neighboring Iraq, which caused serious geopolitical tremors.

The world's leading media CNN (cnn.com) reported that satellite systems had detected nine large-scale fires along the 1,200-kilometer route passing through the cities of Riyadh and Medina. The oil pipeline is the economic "artery" of the kingdom, as it allowed Saudi Aramco to transport up to 5-7 million barrels of crude oil per day to the Red Sea, bypassing the blocked Strait of Hormuz. Official Riyadh announced that the suspension was a temporary preventive measure, but markets reacted immediately due to fears of a drastic shortage.

In its extensive analysis on the topic The New York Times (nytimes.com) has described the current situation as “the most serious crisis in Middle East energy supplies in decades“. The publication's experts warn that the disruption of alternative routes, combined with instability in the Persian Gulf, could push the global economy towards an unpredictable inflationary shock. The Iraqi government was quick to condemn the attack and dismissed a senior military commander in Maysan province in a show of will to rein in pro-Iranian militias, but tensions in the region remain critical.

In the background, regional diplomacy has also suffered a heavy blow. The specialized portal Axios (axios.com) revealed, citing US government officials, that the next round of key negotiations between Israel and Lebanon has been postponed to October. The meeting, which was supposed to be held in Rome, was postponed due to the overlap of Jewish holidays, preparations for the UN General Assembly and an international conference in Paris. Instead, Washington will try to maintain dialogue through interim meetings between the two countries' ambassadors at the US State Department.

The crisis is further complicated by diplomatic pressure along the Damascus-Beirut axis. Syria has officially asked Lebanese security services to immediately extradite Suleiman Hilal al-Assad. He is a cousin of ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and was ostentatiously arrested in the Lebanese Bekaa region during a joint army operation against drug trafficking, along with the son of a prominent local drug lord. As reported by the Al Arabiya (alarabiya.net) agency, the new authorities in Damascus are pushing for the prosecution of figures from the old regime, which puts Lebanon in a delicate position on the international stage.