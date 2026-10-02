The Premier of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wuest, has dismissed speculation that he could succeed Chancellor Friedrich Merz, but his political weight is growing amid the problems in the ruling conservative bloc, BTA reports.

Just days after the “Alternative for Germany“ (AfD) won regional elections in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Wuest led a business delegation on a three-day visit to Turkey. There, he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The trip attracted additional attention because of the political situation in Germany.

Wust and his associates have repeatedly stated that he has no intention of taking over Merz's position under the current circumstances. Before the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania elections, he was among the conservative regional premiers who publicly supported the chancellor.

However, the result of the vote increased the pressure on Merz. The CDU received 4.9% of the vote and failed to pass the five-percent threshold to enter the regional parliament - the party's weakest result in a state election in Germany's post-war history. The AfD won first place with about 38% of the vote.

Against this backdrop, Merz's approval rating has also fallen. According to a poll by „Forza“, cited by „Reuters“, only 11% of respondents approve of his job performance, compared with 39% among CDU supporters.

Wüst takes a different stance on some of the issues causing tension within the conservative bloc. He has criticized the government's presentation of economic reforms, which some party figures have described as too technocratic. Wüst has also distanced himself from the AfD's anti-immigration rhetoric and stressed the importance of fighting discrimination.

North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, is due to hold regional elections in April 2027. Wüst remains at the head of the state government, and his political future will also depend on the outcome of that vote.

Meanwhile, Merz has said he intends to remain chancellor and press ahead with economic and social reforms, despite growing political pressure.