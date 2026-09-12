Trump blasts airwaves with series of shocking comments

In an interview on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" aired on the eve of his important visit to Europe, the US president Donald Trump made a series of geopolitical statements that shook the international community. The material is up to date to 6:11 a.m. Bulgarian time on September 12, 2026..

Canada to become a state of the United States?

Against the backdrop of the acute trade war between Washington and Ottawa, Trump has come up with a radical proposal. According to him, to save its struggling auto industry, Canada should consider becoming a US state. His statement comes after the 50 percent tariffs imposed by the United States seriously threatened the sector in the province of Ontario.

Green light for Chinese factories in the United States

At the same time, the president surprised his critics by announcing that has nothing against China building car factories on American soil, as long as the companies hire local workers. “Japan does it and they hire our people. The big thing is to hire our people“, he told Fox News, categorically ruling out the possibility of production in Mexico and imports across the border. His comments were published by Reuters (reuters.com).

The murdered activist Charlie Kirk and the rift with Tucker Carlson

Trump also returned to domestic political topics at the ongoing Republican Party convention in Dallas. He honored the memory of conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk, who was killed exactly one year ago in Utah. The president declared that Kirk had the potential to one day become president of the United States.

However, the head of state did not spare criticism of his former media ally Tucker Carlson. Their relationship has cooled sharply over Carlson's disagreement with US military action in Iran. Trump shared his view that has never really liked Tucker Carlson, calling his criticisms unfounded. Details of their conflict were revealed in analyses by the Wall Street Journal (wsj.com).

The Iran War and the Midterm Elections

Regarding the seven-month-long military conflict in the Middle East, Trump linked its end to the upcoming November congressional elections. He admitted that if Republicans lose their majority, the approach to Iran could be further toughened, as Tehran is currently desperately trying to influence the American vote. The official video of the statement was broadcast by NBC News (nbcnews.com).

Meetings with European leaders in Ireland

Meanwhile, Trump announced that he would use his days off during the “Irish Open“ golf tournament at his Doonbeg resort, Ireland, for informal meetings with European leaders. His visit schedule, confirmed by the Irish government (gov.ie), includes talks in Dublin and a meeting with Prime Minister Michaël Martin, where trade disputes and transatlantic security will be discussed.