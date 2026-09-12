Tragedy in Russia: 19 killed in two head-on crashes

Serious road accidents marked the past night in the Russian Federation, claiming the lives of a total of 19 people. The authorities in the Arkhangelsk region have declared today, September 12, a day of mourning after a horrific collision on the M-8 federal highway “Kholmogory”. Hours later, another head-on accident with a subsequent fire in the Amur region left six more victims. The investigative authorities have launched large-scale checks for violations of road safety rules.

The horror near Arkhangelsk: An attempt to overtake ended with 13 victims

The accident on the 1180th kilometer of the M-8 highway (on the border between the Kholmogory and Primorsky districts) occurred on the evening of September 11. According to preliminary data from the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation (SKR), the driver of a passenger minibus made a risky overtaking attempt. He entered the oncoming lane, where he successively hit a freight truck (timber truck) and a passenger car.

According to the Arkhangelsk State Fire Service and Civil Defense Agency, 13 people died at the scene and in the hospital, including two minor children. Eight more passengers are hospitalized in serious and extremely serious condition in the regional hospital, where doctors are fighting for their lives. Governor Alexander Tsibulsky called the incident “an unprecedented tragedy in the history of the region“ and promised full support to the families.

More details about the medical situation and the investigation are reported by the Russian publication “Kommersant“ at the address: (www.kommersant.ru/doc/8953047).

Flames on the road in the Amur region: Six killed in a head-on collision

Almost at the same time, at around 01:00 local time on September 12, a new bloody drama unfolded on the 41st kilometer of the Blagoveshchensk highway – Gomelevka in the Tambov region.

The regional State Automobile Inspectorate reported that an Infiniti car crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a Toyota Corona Premio. As a result of the powerful collision, the Infiniti car burst into flames. Four people (the two drivers and two passengers) died on the spot. Two other victims of the Toyota car were unblocked by rescue teams and taken to a hospital, where they also later died of their wounds.

An official report from the scene of the accident and the work of the operational groups is being reported by the “Interfax“ agency in its material at: (www.interfax.ru/russia/1115645).

In both cases, criminal proceedings have been initiated in Russia for violation of traffic rules that led to the death of two or more people. Experts clarify the technical condition of the vehicles and the road surface.