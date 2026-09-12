Dynamic twists and serious tension marked the European political scene in the early hours of today. During the traditional fair “Beaucroissant“ (Beaucroissant) in southeastern France, The leader of the "National Assembly" party, Jordan Bardella, was pelted with onions and garlic by disgruntled citizens in the crowd. The incident quickly gained popularity in the international news exchange, but despite the provocation, the young right-wing politician continued his planned meetings and conversations with the citizens attending the event.

Ground News and TF1 noted the increasing polarization in the country ahead of the next major elections.

Historic financial donation to the British right

Almost simultaneously, on the other side of the Channel, the British populist party Reform UK has secured an unprecedented donation of £36 million. The colossal sum has been officially provided by the famous crypto billionaire and co-founder of the BitMEX platform - Ben Delo. This funding is being converted into the largest individual donation in the political history of the United Kingdom, surpassing all previous records of the traditional Labour and Conservative parties.

According to Sky News, the donation is structured to provide 1 million pounds per month until the next general election in the country, planned for 2029 at the latest. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage expressed his deep gratitude and said that these funds will allow the party to build a large-scale structure and really prepare for governing the country.

The BBC adds that the news comes at a key moment, as opposition parties in London were at the same time demanding strict ceilings on the amounts that individuals can donate to political causes in the country.