German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has categorically refused to resign from his post, despite the unprecedented electoral defeat of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in the state of Saxony-Anhalt and a record low public trust rating. As of 7:22 a.m. Bulgarian time on September 12, 2026, the situation in Berlin remains highly tense, with the country facing serious political instability.

Historic low for the CDU and pressure from the coalition

The results of the local vote dealt a heavy blow to the chancellor's authority. Public approval of his government has fallen to critical levels, provoking a wave of discontent both within the CDU and among coalition partners in the government. Leaders of the ruling coalition are openly calling for radical changes and personal responsibility, defining the vote as a clear red card for the current political course.

Despite the enormous pressure and the admissions of the heavy defeat, Merz has demonstrated steadfastness. In an official statement, the head of government emphasized that the country does not have time for a political vacuum and negotiations for new coalitions at a time when it needs stable leadership.

Reforms continue despite resistance

Friedrich Merz's main argument for remaining in power is the urgent need to complete the economic reforms that have been launched. The Chancellor announced that his priority remains the stabilization of the German economy, fiscal discipline and the modernization of the industrial sector – measures that he believes will yield long-term results, despite their current unpopularity among voters.

However, analysts warn that his coalition is hanging by a thread, and the internal opposition within the CDU is already discussing options for his forced replacement if economic indicators do not improve urgently.