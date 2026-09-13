Shooting at a playground in New York: Two dead

A bloody drama unfolded in the American metropolis of New York, where two men were fatally shot at a playground in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn. The serious criminal incident caused mass panic among dozens of citizens in the area of the crime scene.

According to information from the American authoritative publication New York Post (nypost.com), the signal for shots fired at the playground “Howard“ (Howard Playground) was received at around 10:30 p.m. local time. Nearby patrol officers heard the thunder and immediately headed to the park, from where frightened people were fleeing at the same moment.

The victims of the brutal attack are two fathers – Dion Miller, 33, and Antoine Utsey, 35. Miller was fatally shot in the neck and died a short time later at Interfaith Medical Center. The other man shot, Antoine Utsey, suffered serious wounds to the chest and ankle, and doctors at Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center were also unable to save his life.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has cordoned off the entire perimeter to conduct searches and collect evidence. According to initial investigation data cited by CBS New York (cbsnews.com), the suspected shooter fled the scene on foot immediately after the shooting.

As of this time (6:20 a.m. Bulgarian time on September 13, 2026), law enforcement has not yet made any arrests and has not reported a specific motive for the double murder. The search for the perpetrator and the questioning of witnesses continue.