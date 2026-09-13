WSJ: Canada wants to become an “associate member of the EU

Canada is considering a new and unprecedented model of relations with the European Union, including the possibility of the country receiving the status of an “associate member” of the bloc, The Wall Street Journal reports. The initiative is related to the efforts of Prime Minister Mark Carney to redirect part of Canada’s strategic relations towards Europe.



According to the publication, Carney has held consultations with a number of European leaders and is seeking deeper integration between Canada and the EU. The idea is not for Canada to become a full member of the union, but to create a closer partnership format that would provide access to key European markets and programs.



Among the areas discussed are energy, defense, artificial intelligence, education, scientific research and data exchange. Mechanisms are also envisaged to facilitate the movement of people and goods between Canada and European countries.



The idea comes against the backdrop of serious changes in relations between Canada and the United States. Washington remains Ottawa's most important economic partner, but trade disputes and political tensions are prompting the Canadian government to seek additional markets and strategic partners.



European countries also have an interest in deepening relations with Canada, especially in areas such as critical minerals, energy, security and defense. Such a partnership could give Europe greater access to Canadian resources and strengthen transatlantic cooperation beyond its traditional dependence on the United States.



However, "associated membership" is not a standard form of EU membership comparable to full accession. It is an idea for a new model of integration that would still have to be agreed between Canada and European institutions.



If the initiative is implemented, it would represent a serious change in relations between Canada and Europe and could to create a new model for partnership between the EU and a country outside the European continent.