Trump: $5,000 for every adult American would be "easily achievable"

US President Donald Trump said his country could easily afford to promise every adult American a "dividend" of $5,000, which would be paid out if the Republican Party retains control of Congress after the midterm elections, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

“I don't know, but it's easy if the Republicans win. $5,000 to every adult in the country and we can easily afford it because we get so much money," Trump told reporters when asked if Congress would have to approve the promise of $5,000 to every adult American if Republicans win the November elections.

Trump promised something like that a few days ago, and today he said that he always keeps his promises.

“The Democrats can't make a promise like that because everything will immediately go to hell, we'll fall into a depression... I made that promise and I always keep my promises,“ he added.