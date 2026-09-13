Trump admits control over Iranian oil, oil shock threatens the world

US President Donald Trump made a new landmark statement on the war with Iran, admitting the possibility of the US maintaining a presence in the country and gaining control over its oil. The comment comes against the backdrop of serious turmoil in the global energy market and the shutdown of a key Saudi oil pipeline, through which millions of barrels of oil usually pass daily.

During his visit to Ireland, Trump said that the US could stay in Iran and control the country's oil resources. He drew a parallel with the agreements related to Venezuelan oil and indicated that oil revenues could help offset the costs associated with the military operation.

The American president also said that the war with Iran could end "very soon", but made it clear that Washington would insist on a favorable agreement for the United States.

The statement on Iranian oil comes at a time when energy markets are under severe pressure.

Saudi Arabia temporarily suspended the operation of its strategic "East-West" oil pipeline after a drone attack. The facility transports about 4 million barrels of oil a day to the Red Sea port of Yanbu — an amount equivalent to approximately 4% of the world's oil supply.

The pipeline is of particular importance because it allows Saudi Arabia to bypass the Strait of Hormuz — one of the most important routes for global oil trade. Due to the war with Iran, traffic through the strait has already been severely disrupted, making the Saudi pipeline a critical alternative infrastructure.

According to Reuters, if the pipeline is not restored within a few days, Saudi exports could be severely limited. The reserves in the Yanbu region are sufficient to support exports for only a limited period, which increases fears of a new shortage on the global market.

Trump himself has already stated that in his opinion Iran is probably behind the attack on the Saudi oil pipeline. The attack was carried out with drones launched from Iraqi territory, according to information from the Saudi authorities.

Against this background, the US president made another politically sensitive statement during his visit to Ireland. Trump said he would like to see a united Ireland and suggested that a referendum on the future of Northern Ireland could become a reality.

Trump described the eventual unification as something that could eventually happen, and said that in his opinion “it could happen now“. The comment provoked a reaction in the UK, where it was emphasized that the conditions for holding a referendum under the Good Friday Agreement have not been met.

Thus, the three events outline the complex picture of international politics at the moment — The war around Iran is already having direct consequences for global oil supplies, Washington is discussing the possibility of controlling Iranian energy resources, and Trump is simultaneously making political statements on one of the most sensitive issues in the British Isles.

With the ongoing problems with shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the shutdown of the Saudi oil pipeline, the risk of another serious energy shock remains high. For the global economy, a prolonged disruption to these routes would mean less oil available, higher prices and additional inflationary pressure.