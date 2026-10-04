The EU will not withdraw its representation from Kiev

The European Union representation in Kiev continues to work without change, despite Russia's warning to foreign diplomats and citizens to leave the Ukrainian capital. This was stated by the press secretary of the European Commission Christian Wiegand.

“It will not happen“, said Wiegand regarding Moscow's attempt to make Europe limit its support for Ukraine. He stated that the EU will continue to support Kiev, expose Russia's actions and increase pressure on it.

Moscow calls on diplomats to leave Kiev

Wiegand's statement is a reaction to the position of the Russian Foreign Ministry from October 3. Moscow has again called on foreign citizens and diplomats to leave Kiev and refrain from visiting Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it would continue to launch massive strikes on Ukrainian cities, including the capital. According to the warning, those who do not comply will bear responsibility for the negative consequences and will knowingly expose their lives to mortal danger.

EU prepares new package of sanctions

Wiegand announced that the European Union is preparing its largest ever package of sanctions against Russia. This week, the EU has also introduced new restrictions due to the deportation of Ukrainian children.

The press secretary quoted EU High Representative Kaia Kallas as saying that Russia is ready to take greater risks, but the union is also stepping up its actions to increase the price for Moscow.

According to Wiegand, plans for defense purchases for Ukraine worth 28.3 billion euros have been approved for this year. An additional 6.6 billion euros have been allocated for direct military aid.

Diplomatic missions remain in the capital

On the eve of a full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022, several European countries moved their embassies from Kiev to Lviv and Poland.

On October 2, the British newspaper „Guardian“ reported backup plans for some Western embassies in the event of renewed Russian attacks. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhy, however, said that Kiev had not received any notifications from foreign partners about the intention to relocate their diplomatic missions.

Sources: Ukrinform, Hromadske