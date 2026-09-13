The upcoming regional elections in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania could become a serious political test for German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, believes the leader of the party “Sarah Wagenknecht Union“ Sarah Wagenknecht.

The vote in the state is being closely watched throughout Germany because of the possible consequences for the political balance in the country. According to the latest sociological data, Merz's Christian Democratic Union is in a difficult situation, while “Alternative for Germany“ maintains its strong positions, Euronews reported.

Wagenknecht sees the elections as an opportunity to send a serious political signal to the federal government. A weak result for the CDU would put the chancellor under additional pressure and would heighten questions about the ability of the ruling party to retain its support.

The elections are also important because of the growing influence of the “Alternative for Germany“. The party has already demonstrated its ability to attract a significant share of the protest vote in the eastern German states.

For Merz, the result will also be important from the point of view of his internal party position. Failure in a regional vote does not automatically mean a change of the chancellor, but it could increase the pressure on the ruling coalition.

The upcoming vote therefore looks not just as a regional vote, but as another test of the direction in which German politics is moving.

If the CDU suffers serious losses, this could give additional momentum to the opposition and turn Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania into another symbol of the political difficulties facing the Merz government.