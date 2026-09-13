France apologizes to US after UN diplomatic scandal

France has made a diplomatic gesture to the United States, expressing regret over a publication by the French mission to the UN in Geneva that sparked a serious reaction from Washington.

The dispute began after a publication in July in which France criticized the US vote against extending the mandate of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk. Paris put Washington's decision in the context of the positions of countries such as Russia and North Korea, Reuters reported.

The harsh wording led to diplomatic tensions between the two allies. During a UN Security Council meeting, US representatives walked out while the French side was speaking.

Washington was also considering blocking or delaying the appointment of the next French ambassador to the US.

The French government has now clarified that the criticism was directed at a specific vote and did not constitute a general denial of the US commitment to human rights. The US State Department welcomed the apology.

With the move, Paris is trying to end the diplomatic row and prevent a more serious deterioration in relations with Washington.

The case shows how easily serious disagreements on international politics and human rights issues can arise even between traditional allies.