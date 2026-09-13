FT: EU-London 'restart' summit postponed again

The planned summit to “restart“ the UK-EU relationship has been postponed again. According to the Financial Times, the meeting, which was originally scheduled for July and then rescheduled for November 6, is now expected to take place at the earliest at the end of November.

The new delay comes amid ongoing disagreements between London and Brussels over the European policy “Made in Europe“, which provides preferences for EU-made goods in certain public and corporate procurement.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has expressed concerns that such a policy could negatively affect British industry, including the automotive and chemical sectors. London insists that the interests of British companies be taken into account within the framework of negotiations to deepen relations with the EU.

However, Brussels is reluctant to include “Made in Europe“ as part of a broader package to restart relations. The European side sees the policy as a separate issue that must be settled within the framework of the EU's own legislative procedure, including with the participation of the European Parliament.

The dispute is just one of the unresolved issues between the two countries.

Among the topics that remain on the table are the facilitation of border checks for agricultural and food products, the creation of a youth mobility scheme and the possibility of closer linking of carbon emissions trading systems.

London and Brussels also have differences over the future youth mobility scheme. The European side insists on wider opportunities for young people from the UK to study, work and reside in the EU, while the British government is seeking a more limited model. The differences also include the issue of the number of participants and the conditions for access to university education.

Another controversial issue is the EU's proposal for the so-called “Farage clause“. According to the idea, the UK could be obliged to compensate the EU if a future British government decides to withdraw from the agreements reached under the new partnership.

Despite the new postponement, both sides continue to state that they are committed to improving relations.

After Brexit, London and Brussels have gradually tried to build a more pragmatic relationship, especially in the areas of trade, security and defence. In 2025, the two countries already held their first summit, which laid the foundations for a more structured partnership.

However, the new postponement shows that the political “restart“ is not going as quickly as London and Brussels had initially expected.

According to the Financial Times, there are concerns that if If the meeting is postponed once again or does not lead to concrete agreements, the opinion in the EU may strengthen that it is more reasonable to wait until the next British parliamentary elections in 2029.

For Britain, restoring closer relations with the EU is important for both the economy and security. The European Union remains the country's largest trading partner, and after Brexit the British government is looking for a way to reduce some of the barriers that have arisen between the two countries.

Therefore, the upcoming summit at the end of November will be an important test of the extent to which London and Brussels can overcome their differences and turn the declared “restart“ into a real deepening of relations.