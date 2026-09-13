Israel shelled southern regions of Syria

Israeli artillery units shelled areas in the southern part of Syria, the Syrian Al-Ikhbariya TV reported.

According to the media, the fire was directed at southern regions of the country. Data on specific targets and possible casualties and material damage remain limited at the moment.

The southern part of Syria has long been a zone of tension between the Syrian authorities, local armed groups and Israel. In recent months, Israeli forces have been carrying out operations and strikes in areas near the Golan Heights and the Syrian border.

Israel explains its military actions in Syria by the need to prevent the creation of military positions and infrastructure that, in its opinion, could be used for attacks on Israeli territory.

Syrian authorities, for their part, view such actions as a violation of the country's sovereignty.

The new shelling comes against the backdrop of ongoing tensions in the Middle East and the complex situation on Syria's borders. The country remains a crossroads of interests for several regional and international powers.

There is currently no independent confirmation of all the details of the latest shelling, including the extent of the damage.