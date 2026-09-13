Obama Warns of AI Risks

Former US President Barack Obama has warned of the potential risks of the rapid development of artificial intelligence and urged the Democratic Party to make the safety and regulation of the technology among its top political priorities.

According to The New York Times, Obama has urged Democrats in Congress to pay greater attention to the issue of controlling the development of artificial intelligence.

According to him, the development of AI is already moving at a pace that requires political institutions to react faster.

Obama is not calling for a halt to technological progress. Its main focus is on the need for rules that limit risks to society and ensure that the development of the technology does not remain entirely in the hands of private companies.

The topic of regulating artificial intelligence is gradually becoming one of the main political issues in the United States.

Congress is discussing various proposals related to the safety of AI, the protection of personal data, copyright and the possible use of the technology for information manipulation.

At the same time, the US administration insists that the country maintains its leading position in the development of AI, especially in competition with China.

This creates a complex balance — Washington wants to both limit the risks of the technology and prevent excessive regulation from giving an advantage to US competitors.

Obama's warning comes at a time when artificial intelligence is increasingly penetrating the economy, education, media and government.

According to the former president, the question is no longer whether AI will change society, but whether politicians will be able to create sufficiently effective rules before technological changes overtake legislation.