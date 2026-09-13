Houthis: Saudi Arabia has carried out 58 airstrikes on six provinces in Yemen

Yemeni's Houthi movement said that Saudi aircraft carried out 58 airstrikes on six provinces in the country.

According to the information, the strikes are part of the ongoing Saudi military operation against the forces of “Ansar Allah“, after the fighting in Yemen has sharply intensified in recent days.

Earlier, the Houthis reported dozens of Saudi airstrikes on various areas of Yemen. Al Jazeera confirmed that Saudi forces carried out airstrikes in six provinces, including Al Jawf, Marib, Taiz, Hodeidah and Saada, Al Jazeera reported.

There is no independent confirmation of all the data on the number of strikes indicated by the Houthis. Saudi authorities have not publicly confirmed the 58 attacks in the same volume.

The escalation comes after significant territorial gains by the Houthis. The movement has established control over the strategic Yemeni port city of Moha on the Red Sea and continued to advance towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait area — one of the most important sea corridors between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The development has potential consequences far beyond Yemen. Bab el-Mandeb is a key route for international shipping and the transport of energy raw materials. Any prolonged disruption of traffic through the strait could increase shipping costs and put additional pressure on global energy markets.

The Houthis are backed by Iran and have resumed attacks on Saudi targets in recent months as tensions in the region have intensified. Saudi Arabia, for its part, supports the internationally recognized Yemeni government and is trying to stop the Houthis' advance.

The conflict is developing against the backdrop of a broader crisis in the Middle East related to the war between the United States and Iran. Recent events in Yemen have already raised concerns about the security of shipping in both the Red Sea and around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

If the fighting continues to expand, the risk to international shipping routes and oil supplies could increase further.