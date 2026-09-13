German government rejects minority cabinet rumors

The German government has rejected reports that the ruling coalition could collapse and a minority government could be formed in its place.

A federal government spokesman has described speculation about a possible minority cabinet as “completely out of thin air“ and stated that Chancellor Friedrich Merz continues to work with the current government.

The rumors emerged amid increasing political pressure on Merz and the ruling alliance between the CDU/CSU and the German Social Democratic Party.

In recent days, the German media have been discussing various scenarios for the future of the government, including the possibility that the CDU/CSU could govern without its coalition partner and rely on support from other parties in the Bundestag votes.

These speculations were categorically rejected by the chancellery.

However, the topic shows the growing tension surrounding the Merz government. The Chancellor is facing both criticism from the opposition and internal party discussions about the direction of government.

The growing support for the “Alternative for Germany“ is also attracting particular attention, which is putting the ruling parties under additional pressure.

The chairman of the CSU, Markus Söder, also stated that his party will not take action to oust Merz as chancellor.

At the same time, Merz has repeatedly rejected the possibility of minority rule, as well as scenarios for early federal elections.

For now, the government continues to function within the framework of the agreed coalition. The rejection of the rumors by the Chancellery is intended to show that, despite political pressure, there are no immediate plans to change the governing structure.

The development will be closely monitored against the backdrop of the upcoming regional elections and the growing tension between the main political forces in Germany.