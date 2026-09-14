Viktor Orban returns to politics

Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said he is returning to the political struggle against the new Hungarian government, led by Peter Magyar. "This can't go on any longer. The time for national resistance has come. End of patience, end of correctness, end of all unilateral gestures," he said. The decision comes months after the heavy electoral defeat of "Fidesz", which ended Orban's 16-year rule.

Victor Orban: Hungary faces debt slavery

Orban issued the warning as the Hungarian parliament debated changes to this year's budget

With the announcement of the "resistance" Orban has shown that his defeat in the elections will not mean the end of his political activism.

It remains to be seen whether "Fidesz" will be able to regain support among Hungarian voters and become a major political force again.

In the parliamentary elections in April, Orban's party was defeated by the pro-European "Tisza" of Péter Magyar, which won enough seats for a two-thirds parliamentary majority.

The new government has undertaken a series of reforms aimed at changing institutions and fighting corruption, while at the same time beginning to reorient the country towards closer cooperation with the European Union.