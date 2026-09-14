Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warns that an escalation of tensions between Moscow and Warsaw is possible.

"We cannot rule out the possibility that the escalation of the situation could also affect our territory," the PAP news agency quoted him as saying.

On September 11, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski suggested that NATO hold more intensive military exercises near the Kaliningrad region.

In response to this call, the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is taking all necessary measures to protect the region.