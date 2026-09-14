Danish Prime Minister: I hope for a peaceful solution with the US on the Arctic and Greenland

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen hopes for a peaceful solution with the US regarding the Arctic region, including Greenland, reported "Reuters".

"I am very optimistic that we can find a solution, and I think we are already seeing some very clear signs and signals... I hope we will find a peaceful way forward," Frederiksen said after a meeting of leaders and representatives of the European Union in northern Finland.

We recall that in early January, US President Donald Trump announced that the acquisition of Greenland is a priority for the country's national security and that among the options he is considering to achieve this goal is "the use of US armed forces". armed forces".

This caused tension with Europe, especially with Denmark, and negotiations began between the US and Greenland regarding this intention of Trump.