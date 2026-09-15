The situation in the border regions of Russia has sharply deteriorated after a new powerful air offensive. To Current time on September 15, the city of Taganrog in the Rostov region was the subject of an extremely massive missile attack, which caused serious material damage to key logistics and industrial facilities.

State of emergency in the city and damage to infrastructure

In the early hours of the day, an air and missile threat was declared in the city, followed by a series of powerful explosions. Acting Governor of the Rostov Region Yuri Slyusar officially confirmed on his channel on the network Max, that as a result of the impacts, dozens of damages were registered on the ground and several large fires broke out Interfax.

Among the severely affected objects is the large logistics warehouse of the e-commerce platform Ozon, where a fire broke out News.ru. The authorities also report on:

Damage to local agricultural warehouses and a large grocery store URA.RU.

and a large grocery store URA.RU. Broken glasses on two multi-family and three private residential buildings , a shopping center and an educational institution Life.ru.

, a shopping center and an educational institution Life.ru. Preksnatagas pipe, which fortunately did not disrupt the basic life-sustaining functions in the area Ridus.

According to preliminary data for urgent services, in the city citizens died or suffered.

Celta: Strategic aircraft plant?

Contrary to the local administration of the accent at the top of the civil society, independent sources and personnel in the social network, the gaps are oozing, even from the main targets on the missile defense attack e beat Taganrog Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex &bdq;G. M. Beriev“ Obozrevatel. This enterprise is of exceptional strategic importance for the Russian army, which is why it repairs, supports and modernizes military aircraft beyond the radar of the A-50, as well as the strategic bomber Tu-95MS. They will continue to work on the meat and reinforce the equipment for the fire brigade and the ministry to resolve the situation.