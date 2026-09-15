The military conflict in Eastern Europe continues to grow, directly affecting the airspace of the Alliance. To Currently, the situation remains critical both on the front line and in the border regions, where a series of massive air strikes and a serious international incident were recorded.

Incident in Lithuania: NATO fighters shoot down a drone

Shortly after midnight, NATO aircraft from the Baltic States Airspace Protection Mission successfully intercepted and shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle. According to a statement by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio, the drone entered the country's sovereign skies most likely from the territory of Belarus. The plane crashed in a deserted rural area in the central part of the country, near Lake Kaunas. The Foreign Ministry in Vilnius described the incident as a serious provocation and evidence of the need for constant combat readiness on the eastern flank.

Massive strikes in Russia: Oil refineries and factories are burning

In parallel, two Russian regions have become the target of a large-scale offensive with kamikaze drones. The strategic Slavyansky Oil Refinery (RPZ) was attacked and set on fire in the Krasnodar Territory, independent sources reported, quoted by Meduza. A second serious blow was struck in the industrial zone of the city of Nizhnekamsk (Tatarstan), where a heavy fire broke out in a large chemical plant after explosions. Authorities reported two deaths and over ten wounded civilians in the area of the incidents.

Missile attack on Izyum and fierce fighting

In Ukraine, Russian forces have launched a brutal missile strike on the city of Izyum in the Kharkiv region. The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleg Sinegubov, told Ukrainskaya Pravda that four people were injured in the attack. Three of the victims are minors aged 14, 16 and 17, who are hospitalized with varying degrees of injuries.

On the front line itself, the intensity of the fighting has reached unprecedented levels. According to the official morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, distributed by Interfax-Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, a record 225 combat engagements. The situation remains most dire in the Konstantinovo direction (27 repulsed assaults) and the Pokrovskoye direction (22 attacks), where the Russian army continues to drop huge amounts of manpower and aerial bombs in an attempt to break through the Ukrainian defenses.