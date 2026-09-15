Delcy Rodriguez arrives at UN session

Political tensions surrounding diplomatic visits to the US are rising ahead of the world's largest forum. Venezuelan Vice President Delsi Rodriguez is planning to arrive in New York to participate in the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly, Bloomberg reports.

Rodriguez's planned visit is shaping up to be highly controversial, as she falls under strict personal sanctions from the United States, which theoretically restrict her entry into American territory. However, as host to the UN headquarters, Washington is bound by international agreements to provide access to foreign delegations. The trip comes at a delicate moment, after the government of Nicolas Maduro has intensified repression of the opposition following the country's disputed elections.

The Venezuelan delegation hopes to use the UN platform to seek international legitimacy and denounce Western economic pressure. Rodriguez's arrival is expected to spark a wave of protests by Venezuelan migrants in New York and test the White House's diplomatic protocol.