The global high-tech race is entering an unprecedented phase after the two largest superpowers refused to impose a moratorium on the development of neural networks. To current time on September 15, 2026, US President Donald Trump and the Chinese government have categorically rejected warnings from leading scientists and entrepreneurs that technology could spiral out of control and endanger humanity.

Trump: AI threat is a “hoax“ and conspiracy

The debate that erupted was sparked by a major essay by Dario Amodei, CEO of tech giant Anthropic BBC. In it, he warned that if the serious pace of development does not slow down, within 6-12 months swarms of autonomous AI agents could completely infiltrate and take over the global internet. The initiative to temporarily suspend and introduce strict regulations was immediately supported by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and billionaire Elon Musk Novaya Gazeta.

However, President Donald Trump reacted sharply and called the claims of an apocalyptic threat from artificial intelligence “a sick conspiracy“ (SICK conspiracy) and „fraud“ (HOAX) Al Jazeera. In a series of statements, the American leader stressed that the United States currently has a serious technological advantage and that slowing down the process would be tantamount to national treason. "We are significantly ahead of China. Whoever wins this race will win everything globally," Trump was categorical. He has already signed an executive order for a single federal standard, blocking attempts by individual American states to impose local regulations Facebook/NewsHour.

China has accused the West of Cold War approaches

Beijing's reaction was not long in coming and surprisingly coincided with the White House's position. Chinese Foreign Ministry official Guo Jiakun described the calls for restrictions by American AI managers as “fear-mongering“ and a display of “Cold War-era strategy” NPR. Chinese state media has said that attempts to artificially hold back technology are only intended to hinder the Asian country's economic progress. NBC News.

Although Chinese leader Xi Jinping earlier called for greater international oversight and open source at a meeting of the Global South, Beijing made it clear that it would not unilaterally slow down its leading language models CNN. Geopolitical experts say the deep trust deficit between Washington and Beijing makes it virtually impossible to reach a comprehensive agreement to limit the technology, as each side fears the other's covert development of military AI. The topic will be central to the upcoming summit between Trump and Xi Jinping on September 24 in Washington NPR.