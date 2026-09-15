The price of a bottle of water at 6.77 euros at Istanbul airport has caused discontent

The price of a 1-liter plastic bottle of water at the “Sabiha Gökçen“ International Airport on the Asian coast in Istanbul reached 380 Turkish liras or 6.77 euros, which caused a wave of sharp reactions on social networks and outrage among travelers, Turkish media reported, quoted by BTA.

Footage showing the sale of water at this price quickly spread on the Internet and once again raised the issue of speculative prices at airport terminals, writes the newspaper “Sözcü“.

Traveling citizens define the situation as price speculation, since beyond the security zone, passengers have no alternative shopping options.

In front of the newspaper, citizens remind that drinking water is a basic human need and access to it should not be limited by speculative markups. Following the reaction on social media, calls were made to the competent authorities to introduce regulations and set a price ceiling for essential goods at airports, as well as to increase the number of fountains with free drinking water.

The media added that, in response to reports of expensive water at the airport, the competent authorities have undertaken inspections of pricing at points of sale.