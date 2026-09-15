Zelensky: Russia does not want a real end to the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his readiness to accept the US proposal to cease mutual strikes by Ukraine and Russia on energy infrastructure facilities, but under certain conditions.

In his daily video address, he emphasized that Kiev would take steps to de-escalate only if Washington guarantees real readiness from Russia to end the war.

"There is currently a serious proposal from the United States for a mutual cessation of strikes on critical infrastructure," Zelensky said. "And if this can become the first step towards de-escalation, which implies the cessation of Russian strikes on our critical infrastructure and our retaliatory strikes – then Ukraine is ready to support."

Zelensky: Russia does not show any desire to end the war

At the same time, the President of Ukraine noted that "so far no one has noticed a real desire on the part of Russia to end the war". "A strong and fair solution is needed, and not for the "elections", but for the long term. We expect concrete steps from our partners," Zelensky summarized.

Earlier that day, US President Donald Trump said on his Truth Social social network that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to stop attacking each other's energy infrastructure. He linked the global rise in diesel prices "to a large extent" to the war between Russia and Ukraine, and not to the one between the US and Iran.

Russia has not yet received official comments on Trump's statement. According to the Financial Times, Russian President Vladimir Putin does not intend to stop attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure until winter, sources familiar with the Kremlin's position said, as he believes this could increase pressure on Kiev to force it to make concessions. In late August, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia's armed forces were preparing new massive strikes on energy facilities in Ukraine. A day earlier, Trump called on Kiev to stop attacks on Russian diesel fuel infrastructure.

Author: Yevgeny Zhukov