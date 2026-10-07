Israel may resume hostilities in Gaza

Israel may resume hostilities in the Gaza Strip against Hamas in the near future. This was stated by MP from the party “Our Home - Israel“ and Deputy Speaker of the Knesset Yevgeny Sova to the Russian publication “Izvestia“.

“Unfortunately, today there is no military force in the Gaza Strip capable of opposing the armed fighters of Hamas. The only force that can do this is the Israeli army. "Therefore, a forceful scenario and a return to fighting against Hamas in the near future cannot be ruled out," Sova said.

His statement does not constitute an official announcement of a decision made by the Israeli government. It comes against the backdrop of an unstable ceasefire and ongoing disputes over the disarmament of Hamas and the future governance of the enclave. According to Reuters, the US plan for Gaza is stalled, while Israel carries out almost daily attacks and controls about two-thirds of the territory.

Palestine: Gaza needs over $100 billion

The Palestinian Ambassador to Russia, Abdel Hafez Nofal, told Izvestia that over $100 billion will be needed to rebuild the sector. According to him, the Peace Council, created at the initiative of US President Donald Trump, has promised $100 billion, but the funds have not yet been provided.

“What they talk about in the Peace Council is one thing, but the reality is different“, Nofal points out. He claims that the main condition for stabilizing the situation is the opening of the borders for humanitarian supplies.

According to the Palestinian ambassador, the residents of Gaza need at least 600 trucks with food daily, while currently no more than 150 enter the enclave. A similar estimate of the need for hundreds of trucks daily has been indicated by humanitarian organizations and UN representatives, but the actual number of deliveries varies depending on access, security and the passage regime.

Nofal states that food shortages continue, and many residents live in temporary tents. These estimates are the position of the Palestinian side and are not accompanied in the publication by independent confirmation of all the figures stated.

No confirmed decision for a new large-scale operation

At the moment, a publicly confirmed decision by the Israeli government to launch a new large-scale offensive against Hamas has not been indicated. Sova's statement shows that such a scenario remains part of the political debate in Israel, but in itself does not mean that a date has been set for the resumption of hostilities.

Sources: conflictora.ru, sa.marketscreener.com, apnews.com