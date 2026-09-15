"Alternative for Germany remains the strongest party in Germany, new survey shows

„Alternative for Germany“ (AfD) remains the strongest party in the Federal Republic, according to data published today from a sociological survey by the „YuGov“ agency, DPA reported, BTA reported.

The results of the survey, conducted between September 11 and 14, show that the far-right party, which earlier this month achieved a convincing victory in regional elections in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, currently enjoys the support of 29% of respondents. This is an increase of one percentage point compared to August.

At the same time, support for the conservative bloc Christian Democratic/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) has decreased by two percentage points, reaching a record low for this formation of 18%.

The number of respondents who support the “Greens“ is one percentage point more than in August and currently stands at 13%.

The “Left“ ranks fourth in the poll with 10% support compared to 12% last month.

They are followed by the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the populist “Sarah Wagenknecht Alliance“, with 5% and 4% respectively.

The majority of respondents define the AfD as a far-right party, with this view shared by 59% of the participants in the “YuGov“ poll. The number of respondents who disagree with this definition of the AfD is 30%. These numbers have remained almost unchanged since May 2025.

However, there has been a significant change in attitudes towards the so-called “firewall” – a policy under which mainstream parties refuse to cooperate with the AfD, according to the results of the survey.

The share of respondents who believe that political parties should not categorically rule out the possibility of interacting with the AfD is 51%. For comparison, this position was expressed by 44% of respondents in the August survey. According to 40% of participants in the latest survey, the possibility of such interaction should be categorically rejected, while last month 46% of those surveyed held this opinion.