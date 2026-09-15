Palestinian killed in Israeli army operation in West Bank

The Israeli army killed a Palestinian in an operation in the occupied West Bank today, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reported.

Ziad Mohammad Jaber, 54, was killed in “Israeli army shooting in the town of Al-Bireh”, near Ramallah, in the central West Bank, the ministry said.

The Israeli army told AFP that during an “anti-terrorist operation” in the area, “a terrorist tried to take a soldier's weapon, and the soldier responded by shooting at the terrorist”.

Early this morning, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that its paramedics treated a man who was seriously injured with a gunshot wound to the stomach and thigh during a military operation, and later said that he had been taken to hospital.

A Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman said he was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. The victim's brother, Ramadan Mohammad Jaber, told AFP that soldiers attacked his home at around 4am after breaking down the front door.

He said he was handcuffed and held in a room with his daughter while his son was arrested. The soldiers then broke down the door of the apartment next door where his brother lived. "I heard him screaming, but I didn't hear any shots," he testified, adding that his brother, who was wounded, "was held in the apartment for an hour and a half before the army allowed an ambulance to take him to the hospital."