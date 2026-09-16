The military actions in Eastern Europe are reaching critical levels of escalation, accompanied by heavy fighting along the entire line of contact and massive air strikes on Ukrainian cities. The Russian army continues its offensive, but in parallel with this, it records another serious loss in its top command.

Record intensity: 219 combat clashes on the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning report an extremely high intensity of the fighting. Over the past 24 hours, 219 combat clashes have been registered along the entire front line. The situation remains the hottest in the Kurakhovskoye and Pokrovskoye directions in the Donetsk region, where Russian forces are throwing enormous resources into attempts to break through the Ukrainian defenses. Despite the increased pressure, the Ukrainian defenders hold their main positions.

Bloody shelling in Slavyansk and strikes on Kiev

Russian troops have dealt a brutal blow to the private sector of the city of Slavyansk (Donetsk region). Several residential buildings were destroyed and severely damaged as a result of the attack. Officially, two civilians were reported to have died, buried under the rubble of their homes. Rescue teams continue to work on the scene.

In parallel, the Ukrainian capital Kiev was subjected to a new midnight wave of attacks with suicide drones and missiles. Local authorities reported that air defense systems shot down most of the targets, but falling debris in several areas caused fires. Two people were injured and taken to hospital. Firefighters extinguished dozens of burning cars and brought a fire under control in a residential building.

Russian media confirmed: Another Russian general killed

Confirmed information has appeared in human rights and independent Russian media about the killing of another senior Russian officer on the front in Ukraine. It is a major general of the Russian Armed Forces, whose name and unit are being specified, but it is known that he died in an artillery strike or drone attack in the Southern direction. This brings the total number of Russian generals killed since the start of the full-scale invasion to more than ten, which highlights Moscow's serious problems with command and security on the front line.