Rubio: Russia must provide more information on death of plague lab employee

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Russia must provide more information on the death of a plague lab employee last week. According to him, Washington is monitoring the situation “very closely“, reports News.bg.

“I think Russia clearly has a duty to share more information with the world“, Rubio said in Iceland. “We are monitoring the situation very closely, hour by hour“.

We are talking about the death of a 28-year-old employee of the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute for Siberia and the Far East. The case led to increased anti-epidemic measures in the Irkutsk region after initial suspicions that the woman may have been infected with plague.

Nearly 200 people who had contact with her were placed under medical observation. Russian authorities said the situation was under control.

Rubio said the United States had "measures" in place to help Russia if the situation turned out to be more serious than previously acknowledged. However, he said Washington needed to get more information before intervening.

A day earlier, US President Donald Trump said the US would help Russia, describing the outbreak as "a big problem for Russia."