Currently, the Ukrainian army is in its best position in years, which is why Russia has decided to intensify strikes in the rear. This was stated by Yevgeny Dikiy - a veteran of the Russo-Ukrainian War, former company commander of the "Aidar" battalion and director of the National Antarctic Research Center of Ukraine - on Radio NV.

"It is crucial to understand what these strikes in the rear mean: now we have become a primary target for Russia, not a secondary one. This is not happening by chance. It is happening precisely because our army is in a stronger position now than at any other time in recent years - at least since the Kursk operation, and perhaps even since our failed offensive in 2023; we are currently in our strongest position on the front line. It is important to realize this. And this is not just a temporary improvement; this is a systemic change in the situation, caused specifically by changes in the command and control of our troops," he said.

The expert noted that the Third Army Corps "Azov" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is currently conducting an offensive operation codenamed "Vivaldi" in the Liman direction (the northern part of the Donetsk region).

"This is the so-called operational-level operation. It goes beyond the tactical level, but does not reach the strategic level; this is precisely an operational-level operation. However, it is significant as a precedent. During "Vivaldi", completely new forms of coordination between the different branches of the army were tested. In particular, a completely new use of robotic systems and a model in which the assault infantry moves behind the drones, instead of in front of or parallel to them, were worked out. Many other aspects related to command, control and communications were also improved," says Dickey.

He also noted that a practically new army structure and a new method of warfare had been developed - one that is suitable for this first war of the 21st century in history and is fully capable of meeting the new challenges. "Time has already started to work in our favor there; we are taking the initiative and starting to win. That is why the focus is now shifting to the rear. "This is an act of desperation - similar to the moment when the Germans were shelling London with rockets while their army was already retreating across Europe," the expert emphasized.

Source: news.bg