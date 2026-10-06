Ursula von der Leyen: Attacks on merchant ships in the Bulgarian economic zone are unacceptable

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen described as unacceptable the drone attacks on merchant ships in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone of the Black Sea. In a post on the social network “Ex“ she stated that the situation in the Black Sea is causing increasing concern, BTA reports.

“Merchant ships and their innocent crews were targeted, there are victims“, noted Von der Leyen.

According to her, two merchant ships were hit today in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. She also drew attention to the fact that the incidents occurred just a day after a Turkish ship carrying Ukrainian grain was hit and sunk off the Romanian coast.

The President of the European Commission stressed that the exact circumstances surrounding the latest incidents were still unclear, but that what happened was a matter of serious concern.

“Attacks on civilian ships are unacceptable“, wrote Von der Leyen, expressing full solidarity with the European Union countries located on the eastern flank.

She stressed that the development of the situation in the Black Sea was of growing concern, given the series of incidents involving commercial vessels in the region.