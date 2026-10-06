Kenya confirms first case of Ebola in its territory

Kenya has confirmed the first case of Ebola in its territory. The infected person is a Kenyan citizen who lived in the Democratic Republic of Congo and arrived in Nairobi on Saturday, but later died. This was announced by Health Minister Aden Duale, quoted by Reuters, reports BTA.

So far, 28 people have been identified who were in contact with the patient. Among them are his relatives, as well as medical workers.

Meanwhile, DR Congo continues to fight the largest Ebola outbreak in its history. The epidemic is caused by the rare strain “Bundiboujo“ and was officially declared in mid-May. However, the virus is believed to have started spreading months earlier.

So far, the country has recorded more than 8,000 cases of infection and more than 4,000 deaths. Efforts to contain the epidemic have so far failed to yield the desired results.

The infection previously spread to Uganda, where 20 cases and two deaths were recorded. In August, the World Health Organization announced that Uganda no longer had Ebola cases.

The virus is transmitted through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected people, including those who have died. The disease can cause high fever, vomiting and diarrhea, and in severe cases can lead to internal or external bleeding.