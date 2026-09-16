EC to propose new banking regulation package

The European Commission will propose a new banking regulation package focused on simplification and combating fragmentation, said EC President Ursula von der Leyen in her State of the EU speech in Strasbourg, BTA reported.

"We must create the conditions for our companies to attract investment and grow. That is why our work on the Savings and Investment Union is so important", Von der Leyen noted. "We will propose a new banking package focused on simplification and combating fragmentation", she said.

According to her, European startups working in the field of deep technologies are on track to attract a record amount of venture capital in 2026. This is also the reason why a new European fund was announced last year - “Scaleup Europe“.

"A year later, the first investments were made in companies such as (Finnish satellite manufacturer) “Iceye“. “Iceye“ was founded by two young Europeans: Rafal from Poland and Pekka from Finland. They initially met through the “Erasmus” program about 15 years ago. Together they founded a technology startup. They developed their idea around satellite imagery. They received funding under “Horizon Europe“. They proved their technology. They grew with private investment. And today they are one of the world's leading companies in space technology," Von der Leyen also noted, adding that the company's founders are also present today in the EP plenary hall in Strasbourg.

In her State of the European Union speech, EC President Ursula von der Leyen said that everyone is aware of the threats facing the EU.

"As old perceptions and relationships have collapsed, today we are faced with a frankly hostile world. An aggressive territorial war is raging on our continent, and others have broken out in our neighborhood. The struggle for industrial power is defining global competition. And the battle of narratives seeks to undermine trust in Europe and paralyze our democracies," Von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

She stressed that people's concerns are not only related to these large, global threats. The consequences of the multiple crises are being felt in many European households, not least in terms of the cost of living or housing.

The staggering speed of change and technological progress is affecting jobs, food prices and our society. It is also having a profound impact on our democracy and our public dialogue, added von der Leyen.

The EC President stressed that this can also be seen in the rise of extremism. "These real concerns are being used as weapons to drive a wedge between us. Sometimes from outside - and too often from within. But our path is clear. To build an independent Europe that has the power to act. Nothing can distract us from this. Because in this world, the fate of Europe must remain in the hands of Europeans," said von der Leyen.

"So our choice is clear. Do we want a strong and independent Europe that stands up for its values in this world? Or do we want to unite around our European idea that together we can decide our own destiny? Or will we allow our democracies to be undermined by the representatives and puppets of authoritarian regimes?", she asked rhetorically.

"Whether it is ultra-nationalists or anti-Europeans, whether it is Russian interference or disinformation. The names may be different, but their goal is the same. They despise our values and want to destroy our European unity. So let us not only oppose this, but also fight together for our European idea,", Von der Leyen concluded.