Pope Leo XIV warns of growing dependence on artificial intelligence

Pope Leo XIV warned again today about the growing dependence on artificial intelligence algorithms and about assigning the new technology to decisions that are entirely within the framework of human responsibility, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

His statements come in a context in which concerns about the misuse of artificial intelligence are growing, the agency notes.

“Technological developments, the spread of mass media and social networks, as well as the increasing use of artificial intelligence open up new opportunities by eliminating barriers and distances“, the pope said during his weekly audience at the Vatican.

“On the other hand, relationships are becoming less personal and more virtual, which risks getting used to entrusting algorithms with decisions that are part of the exclusive competence of human consciousness“, the head of the Roman Catholic Church warned thousands of pilgrims gathered in “St. Peter“s Square in Rome.

“What the Christian community intends to propose is to ensure that social relationships have a truly personal depth and richness“, added Leo XIV.

Concerns about artificial intelligence are growing

In recent weeks, concerns about artificial intelligence have grown due to several security incidents, as well as the new tendency of artificial intelligence models to improve themselves, without direct human intervention.

The public debate is also focusing on the sector's ability to self-regulate.

In his first encyclical published in May this year, entitled “Magnifica Humanitas“ (“Magnificent Humanity“), the head of the Roman Catholic Church made a strong call for the “disarmament“ of artificial intelligence to prevent it “dominating man“.

In recent months, the Holy See has also intensified its actions and initiatives in favor of an international governance of artificial intelligence based on human dignity, particularly in the fields of nuclear technology, culture and artistic creation, AFP recalls.