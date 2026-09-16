US Vice President: America cannot be a subcontractor to Israel in the Middle East

US Vice President J.D. Vance said that Washington cannot allow its Middle East policy to be "subordinated to Israel" - a sharp statement about a key regional ally, made by one of the leading figures in the Trump administration and a leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination in the 2028 elections, writes Politico.

Speaking on Tuesday at the All-In Summit forum in Los Angeles, Vance noted that Israel remains an important partner in the field of military technology and intelligence, but the United States will not automatically follow the course of the Israeli government on security issues.

"We will cooperate with them when appropriate. We will disagree when we disagree. And we will defend America's interests," Vance said.

The Trump administration and Israel launched an attack on Iran on February 28, which triggered an ongoing war in the Middle East that has sent energy prices soaring and disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for oil.

Last year, Israel's parliament praised U.S. President Donald Trump for America's role in freeing hostages held by Palestinian militants in Gaza. On March 5, Defense Minister Israel Katz thanked Trump for his "great support for Israel" and said that the cooperation between Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was "changing regional and world history."

But that optimism masks an increasingly complex relationship. In June, Vance warned Israel that it had few friends left and that it must carefully consider its actions to avoid incurring Washington's wrath.

The US vice president has already drawn the ire of some in Israeli diplomatic circles, as well as pro-Israel Republicans. His June defense of a ceasefire agreement with Iran alarmed Israeli officials and damaged his reputation among some Republican donors who support Israel.

In his remarks on Tuesday, he also praised Trump for his willingness to distance himself from Netanyahu when US and Israeli interests diverge.

"Donald Trump is the only president in the last 40 years who is willing to say, "You know what? Yes, Bibi is a good partner, but we have different views on this issue." either "Bibi is wrong here" or "Bibi may be right from Israel's perspective, but the American people demand that we take a different direction," he said. Vance also compared relations with Israel to Washington's alliances in Europe, saying that US policy should not be "subordinated to NATO" either.