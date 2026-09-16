In two configurations! "Kalashnikov" presented the "Zveroboy" air defense complex against long-range Ukrainian drones

The "Kalashnikov" concern presented for the first time the "Zveroboy" air defense system, armed with FPV interceptor drones "Kraken", reports the press service of the Russian manufacturer, quoted by "Ukrainskaya Pravda".

"Kalashnikov" states that "Zveroboy" is designed to provide round-the-clock protection of facilities against reconnaissance and strike drones.

Specifically, the Russian side indicates drones such as "Leleka", "Lyuty", "Bober" and "Hornet-XR" as targets for the system.

"The system includes an automated workplace for ground control, an optical guidance system, three launch containers, a digital repeater, a technical compartment with a switchboard and a switching unit, a compass on a telescopic mast and a radar system," the statement said.

The main means of defeating the system is the high-speed multi-rotor FPV drone "Kraken", equipped with a specialized warhead. Each of the three launch containers houses three interceptors, giving the system a total of nine such drones.

It is noted that the "Kraken" drones can be used both during the day and at night; the "Kraken-N" version for night operations is additionally equipped with a thermal imaging camera.

"Zveroboy" is available in two configurations: stationary and mobile. The latter is mounted on the chassis of a standard pickup truck, which is intended to facilitate the movement and camouflage of the system.

"Kalashnikov" also claims that "Zveroboy" can be integrated with existing systems for monitoring and guarding the perimeter of a given facility. The Russian side has not disclosed the range of detection and destruction of targets, the speed of the Kraken interceptor drones, the weight of their warheads or other key technical characteristics.

It was previously reported that Russia had developed the Met interceptor drone, designed to combat UAVs at short distances. The Oboronka publication also reported on a Russian interceptor drone.

In addition, in June, Oboronka reported that the Russian holding company Shvabe had presented a guidance system for interceptor drones designed to destroy strike UAVs. The system - the name of which has not been disclosed in Russia - consists of a ground-based optical-electronic station, interceptor drones and a workplace for an operator.