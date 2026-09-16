Poland: Russian drone found on Baltic Sea beach was equipped with warhead

The aircraft found this Monday on a Baltic Sea beach in Poland is a Russian combat drone of the "Gerbera-2" type, the Polish prosecutor's office announced today, quoted by Agence France-Presse, writes BTA.

The drone was secured and found to be equipped with ammunition, military prosecutor Bartosz Okonewski told journalists.

"It was equipped with a warhead and a detonator," Okonewski specified, without providing further details. The aircraft is to be further examined by the Polish military to determine where it was launched from and what its purpose was.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kościńska-Kamiś announced on Monday that the country's armed forces had found the drone near the village of Rusinowo in northwestern Poland and had retrieved it from the sea.

The minister added that the drone was most likely lost by Russia during test maneuvers over the Baltic Sea.

The military affairs department of the Szczecin district prosecutor's office has opened pre-trial proceedings in connection with the incident on charges of "causing an incident threatening the life or health of many people, as well as property of great value.".

Poland, a NATO and EU member state that shares a border with Ukraine and the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, has repeatedly faced drone incursion into its territory since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, AFP recalls.