EP decides: EU to invest up to €800 billion in defence by 2030

The European Parliament has approved a package of measures to accelerate defence investments and increase the EU's readiness to respond to security challenges.

The changes are part of the "Omnibus V" package and should support defense investments of up to 800 billion euros over the next four years under the "ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030" initiative, the European Parliament's Press Service said in a statement.

One of the main changes is the introduction of a general deadline of 42 working days for issuing permits for defense-related projects - such as building new factories or expanding existing production facilities. In exceptional circumstances, the deadline may be extended, but the entire process should not exceed 102 working days. If the competent authorities do not decide on time, the principle of tacit approval may apply. Member States will also have to create single points of contact for such projects.

The package also provides for easing the transfer of defense products between EU countries and public procurement procedures. A new general transfer authorisation is introduced, and the maximum duration of framework agreements for defence procurement is increased from seven to ten years. Greater flexibility is also envisaged for joint procurement between Member States.

The changes also affect the European Defence Fund, expanding funding opportunities and providing additional support for projects involving small and medium-sized enterprises. Expenditure on exercises in Ukraine will also be eligible for funding from the fund. In justified cases, EU countries will also be able to apply certain exemptions from European environmental and chemicals rules when this is required in the interests of defence.

The text on accelerating the granting of authorisations for defence-related projects was approved by 540 votes to 105. and 22 "abstains".

The text on intra-EU transfers of defence-related products and simplified public procurement procedures was approved by 549 votes "for", 92 "against" and 27 "abstains".

The text on facilitating defence investment and conditions for the defence industry was approved by 530 votes "for", 125 "against" and 12 "abstains".