In active defense! Houthis strengthen their positions near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait

The Iranian-backed Houthis are strengthening their positions around the strategically important Bab el-Mandeb Strait, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.



A source close to the forces of the internationally recognized government of Yemen said that the rebels are digging trenches to protect the recently captured territories along the Yemeni coast of the Red Sea.



Last week, the Houthis established control over the entire western coast of Yemen in a lightning offensive, also seizing strategically located islands. Thus, they now have virtually unlimited access to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden, DPA notes.

The most important sea trade route between Europe and Asia passes through this strait. Under normal conditions, about 10% of world maritime trade and 30% of global container traffic pass through the Bab el-Mandeb, according to the DPA.



However, traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb has decreased significantly since the Houthis began attacking ships in 2023 in response to Israel's war in Gaza. Many shipping companies have preferred the significantly longer and more expensive route around the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa.



Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, is trying to redirect some of its oil supplies through the Red Sea due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, related to the war with Iran.

The internationally recognized government of Yemen, with the help of allies - Saudi Arabia and various armed groups, is waging a civil war against the Houthis.



The Houthis, who have controlled the capital Sanaa and other parts of Yemen for years, have now gone on the offensive. According to the UN, nearly 100,000 people have been forced to flee their homes due to the fighting, DPA notes.

The Houthis, meanwhile, announced, quoted by Reuters, that they had attacked the Saudi air base in the city of Khamis Mushait and facilities of the state oil company "Saudi Aramco" in Yanbu.

There has been no reaction from the Saudi authorities so far.

The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Nabil Fahmy, for his part, condemned the alleged attack by the Houthis on Mecca, reported Agence France-Presse.

Earlier, the Yemeni group denied Riyadh's claims that it had targeted the Saudi city, which is sacred to Muslims.